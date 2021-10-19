Register now to attend the 2021 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The Covid-19 pandemic that spread throughout the world nearly two years ago, and temporarily closed down the South African economy at the end of March 2020, has seen our lives change in previously unimaginable ways.

We’ve had to master the art of mask-wearing, the discomfort of social distancing, the panic of home schooling, the exhaustion of virtual meetings, the worry of job losses and unemployment, reduced salaries, lockdown and curfews.

We’ve had to face the death of loved ones without the privilege of being with them in their final hours. Because, as all too many of us have learnt, holding someone’s hand as they pass from this life is indeed a privilege. In-person memorials and funerals have been replaced with limited gatherings, devoid of comforting hugs from grieving family and friends.

We’ve started to enjoy sporting events where the familiar sound of stadium crowds are overlaid in the live broadcasts. We’ve witnessed (from a distance) a delayed Olympic Games where the world’s top athletes performed without spectators.

Brick-and-mortar businesses have dramatically evolved into online storefronts. Digital transformation has accelerated at a rapid pace.

Innovation has advanced, yet too many people have been left behind.