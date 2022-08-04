PODCAST | How to chart a course through a stormy sea of global supply-chain issues

Beyond the obstacles sparked by the pandemic, further disruptions to global supply chains due to factors such as China’s zero-Covid policy and SA’s port congestion have brought a fresh wave of challenges for importers, be they retailers, distributors or manufacturers.

As such, they’re constantly having to balance where they’re able to source goods from and how to fund them.

Effective supply-chain planning is no longer seen as a secondary function in a business; it’s become crucial to control costs, mitigate risks and drive growth, say Investec for Business’s head of corporate accounts, Greg Cline, and head of logistics, Denys Hobson.

But is it possible to plan ahead in today’s volatile market? In this episode of the Investec Business Made Human podcast, hosted by Business Day columnist Michael Avery, Cline and Hobson unpack the logistics problems plaguing SA businesses and share solutions.