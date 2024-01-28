Business Times

Big Read

Good citrus crop faces export problems

Delays at ports and EU regulations threaten fruit growers

28 January 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

South Africa’s citrus growers are concerned that port constraints and hostile trade policies in export markets will undermine their favourable yields this year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SA's new copyright bills could sink Agoa Business
  2. Busa briefs government on Agoa concerns Business
  3. Food producers warn of higher prices as infrastructure crumbles South Africa
  4. WANDILE SIHLOBO | Pushing farm exports to Brics partners tops SA agenda Opinion
  5. JUSTIN CHADWICK | Increase market access so South African citrus can grow Opinion
  6. Farmers count the cost of devastating Cape floods Business

Most read

  1. New flare-up in Sasol’s cash row with US toxic zone residents Business
  2. NEWSMAKER | Transnet needs private sector ‘on steroids’ Business
  3. Reserve Bank to shop for ‘hawkish’ MPC members as poll pressure builds Business Times
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Politics may be the key factor in SARB succession Opinion
  5. Left to languish in Vodacom ‘customer care’ hell after dodgy telesales laptop ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia breaks down Morocco Afcon clash
ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...