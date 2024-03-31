Businesses ignore CPA provisions, gift themselves a boost to their bottom line
Disturbingly, many merchants are still issuing vouchers valid only for six or 12 months, as if the CPA doesn’t exist
31 March 2024 - 00:00
Almost half of US consumers — 46% — forget to use their gift cards before they expire, and 3% of this gift card value in the US goes unused every year. In 2021, that unused spend was valued at about $15.6bn (about R296bn)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.