Newsmaker
Transnet unable to manage ports crisis alone
Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, says neither Transnet nor the government understand 'catastrophic economic consequences' closures have on SA's economy
16 October 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, says Transnet's declaration of force majeure to avoid honouring contractual commitments to its customers during the wage strike was unjustified and unacceptable and would have huge economic consequences. ..
Newsmaker
Transnet unable to manage ports crisis alone
Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, says neither Transnet nor the government understand 'catastrophic economic consequences' closures have on SA's economy
Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, says Transnet's declaration of force majeure to avoid honouring contractual commitments to its customers during the wage strike was unjustified and unacceptable and would have huge economic consequences. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos