IN PICS | Take it outside: 10 of the best alfresco dining spaces

DESIGNER VISTA

The roof of the deck of this spectacular holiday home, which is situated close to a river mouth near the sea, is supported by a curving pillar that is an element of organic sculpture and an structural essential. “This special column becomes the main feature,” says architect Silvio Rech (silviorechlesleycarstens.co.za) — though the breathtaking view is certainly lovely enough to compete for alfresco diners’ attention.

Tip: “This dining table was designed by us,” says Rech. “It is designed to be quite quiet but match the architecture and be a good companion to the Panton chairs.” The latter can be sourced from Vitra (vitra.com) and are available in a wide range of colours.