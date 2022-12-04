Business

Transnet denies third-party access snafu has derailed rail reform

Only one private company participates but TFR says this is ‘pilot stage’

04 December 2022 - 00:03
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) says its plans for rail reform are on track despite only one successful application for the 16 slots it has opened to the private sector on part of its rail corridor. People with an interest in rail have been critical of the way Transnet has designed and handled third-party access, saying it was doomed from the start. ..

