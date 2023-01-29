Business

'Public is intolerant of high inflation'

Increase of 25 basis points in the benchmark repo rate was at the lower end of market expectations

29 January 2023 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has again defended the central bank’s focus on inflation after announcing a 25 basis-point rate hike on Thursday, saying it had been mandated to keep prices in check.  ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% South Africa
  2. WATCH | Interest rates up again? Governor Lesetja Kganyago announces repo rate ... Business
  3. LISTEN | Interest rates hike expected on Thursday, fuel prices likely to rise ... South Africa
  4. TONY LEON | As we teeter on the brink of the abyss, the silence of big business ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | One thing you can bank on is the ANC spouting hot air Opinion & Analysis
  6. PALI LEHOHLA | A planless plan is planning to fail, and we do it so well Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WATCH | Interest rates up again? Governor Lesetja Kganyago announces repo rate ... Business
  2. Richards Bay terminal coal exports at lowest since 1993 Business
  3. How does inflation affect you and your life insurance? Business Times
  4. Acsiopolis conference venues: where efficiency meets class Business
  5. Get the blueprint for entrepreneurial success: win one of 101 bursaries Business Times

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding