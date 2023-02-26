DMRE adamant that tough new penalties needed for mine safety
Amendment bill means violations can cost a company up to 10% of its annual turnover
26 February 2023 - 00:00
The department of mineral resources & energy is determined to go ahead with tougher penalties for mining companies in a bid to improve safety standards, says chief inspector of mines David Msiza. ..
DMRE adamant that tough new penalties needed for mine safety
Amendment bill means violations can cost a company up to 10% of its annual turnover
The department of mineral resources & energy is determined to go ahead with tougher penalties for mining companies in a bid to improve safety standards, says chief inspector of mines David Msiza. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos