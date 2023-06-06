Business

Leonard Ramatlakane relieved of his duties at Prasa: Transport department

06 June 2023 - 08:36
The department of Transport announced the axing of Leonard Ramatlakane.
Leonard Ramatlakane has been axed as chair and board member of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

The transport department said on Tuesday morning this follows an investigation by the entity on the misuse of one of its properties in Cape Town by the chair without due and proper processes being followed.

The Sunday Times reported in March this year that Ramatlakane was getting a leg up from taxpayers after he moved his family into a posh property belonging to the struggling state-owned entity in the expensive Cape Town suburb of Newlands. His own house had been undergoing renovations and extensions. 

The department said it was committed to clean administration and governance across its entities. 

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga expressed her appreciation to the chair “for his leadership and sterling work” that led to the recovery of 13 rail lines by the entity, as part of its rail recovery programme. 

“This exceeded the target of 10 rail lines that were initially earmarked by Prasa for recovery. It is under his watch that Prasa was able to restore a sizeable number of rail services in various metros in the country, which has ensured that Prasa Rail reclaims its status as a mass mover of commuters in the republic,” said Chikunga.   

The programme was launched after rail lines and stations were hit by vandalism during the Covid-19 lockdown.

