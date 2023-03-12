Doubts over Prasa version of board chair’s luxury ‘rental’
Agency insiders say Leonard Ramatlakane has only paid a fraction of the rent for the Prasa property in Newlands
12 March 2023 - 00:00
Assertions by state passenger rail agency Prasa that its board chair Leonard Ramatlakane is paying a market-related rental for a company house in a posh Cape Town suburb have been challenged by agency insiders. ..
Doubts over Prasa version of board chair’s luxury ‘rental’
Agency insiders say Leonard Ramatlakane has only paid a fraction of the rent for the Prasa property in Newlands
Assertions by state passenger rail agency Prasa that its board chair Leonard Ramatlakane is paying a market-related rental for a company house in a posh Cape Town suburb have been challenged by agency insiders. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos