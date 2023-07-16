Businesses welcome new work visa scheme
But huge backlog remains after earlier decision to centralise applications
16 July 2023 - 00:00
Businesses looking to hire talent from outside South Africa are optimistic about the department of home affairs’ introduction of a Trusted Employer Scheme to make the process easier, but are frustrated by current backlogs in the work visa system...
