‘Back to the mothership’ for Woolies after David Jones debacle
R10bn investment planned, with balance sheet healthiest in more than decade, says CEO
03 September 2023 - 00:00
Woolworths, having unshackled itself from its disastrous Australian department store business David Jones, will focus on its South African operations, investing R10bn in growing its food and fashion sectors and expanding its distribution centre in Midrand. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.