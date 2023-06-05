Woolworths said it takes pride in its responsibility to build diverse, inclusive and safe environments for LGBTQIA+ people and customers.
‘It is not up for debate’: Woolworths claps back at ‘boycott’ over Pride Month merchandise
Retailer Woolworths is standing firm on its decision to celebrate and commemorate International Pride Month, saying its latest campaign is not up for debate.
Woolworths came under fire from some people online after announcing its Pride Month campaign, with some customers threatening to “boycott” the store over its new LGBTQIA+ merchandise.
Woolworths said it takes pride in its responsibility to build diverse, inclusive and safe environments for LGBTQIA+ people and customers.
“At Woolies we celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community year-round, and we’re continuously working to better serve our LGBTQIA+ people and customers. We established an internal W.Pride task team to give voice to and address issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community,” it said.
“We’ve adapted our working wardrobe policy to recognise everyone’s unique preferences to style, cultural or religious needs and gender identity or expression. We’ve created a range of Pride merchandise and are donating funds to LGBTQIA+ support organisations.”
Woolworths acknowledged there’s more to be done, saying it will keep looking for ways to enable, uplift and celebrate the LGTBQIA+ community.
“A reminder that our community guidelines don't allow for hate speech or discrimination. Our values are firmly in favour of kindness and inclusivity, and we do our best to actively moderate our comment section to reflect that.”
The company blocked trolls, saying: “Every person has the right to dignity regardless of their identity. This is a fact enshrined in our constitution. It is not up for debate.”
Many applauded the retail group for not taking the campaign down, while others claimed the “woke” campaign will result in revenue loss.
