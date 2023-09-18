Naspers, Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk steps down

Dutch-listed technology investor Prosus NV and its South African parent Naspers said on Monday that Bob van Dijk has stepped down as CEO of both companies.
The companies named investment chief Ervin Tu, a previous VisionBank manager and Goldman Sachs technology banker, as interim CEO.
The companies did not provide a reason for Van Dijk's departure. However, it coincides with the unwinding on Monday of a cross-structure between Prosus and Naspers.
Van Dijk oversaw Prosus's 2019 IPO and the company's stock boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, he struggled to close a valuation gap between Prosus, Naspers and the value of their biggest asset: Chinese software giant Tencent.
Prosus holds a 26% stake in Tencent, which is currently worth about $387bn (R7.33-trillion).
No losers in Prosus’ bid for winners
The company now faces a fight to ease the discount between the value of the Tencent stake and Naspers.
In the post-pandemic bust, shares have declined along with a fall in valuation of high-growth technology investments. More recently, Prosus was forced to dispose of some of its most attractive smaller assets in Russia at a discount in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
Van Dijk, who has led Naspers since 2014 and Prosus since 2019, has agreed to remain as a consultant until September 30 2024, the companies said in a statement.
“The group's strategic goals remain unchanged and it is on target to deliver on its commitments,” the companies said in a statement.
