Business

ADB shot in the arm for just energy transition

Regional development bank approves $1bn loan guarantee facility for South Africa

07 January 2024 - 00:00 By MAX MATAVIRE

South Africa’s just energy transition (JET) programme has received a major boost following the approval of a $1bn (about R18.69bn) loan guarantee facility by the African Development Bank (ADB) in collaboration with the UK’s foreign, commonwealth & development office. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. R105bn Coega green fuels plant gets off the ground Business
  2. Nelson Mandela Bay slams Transnet for adding to delays at Port Elizabeth and ... Business
  3. AngloGold Ashanti: Creating sustainable, long-term value for stakeholders Business
  4. Pan African Resources shoots up the ladder Business
  5. Sibanye stays agile in green metal drive Business

Most read

  1. Pick n Pay ripe for M&A deal, say analysts Business
  2. Sugar industry 'must diversify or it will die' Business
  3. Some still have faith that mining will save Kimberley Business Times
  4. Stop defaming us, AVI warns Jack Business
  5. Bitter BEE row at core of collapsing Mintails Business Times

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...