Bad resettlement could weigh on critical minerals production: experts

06 February 2024 - 14:26
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
An open-pit mining operation with modern green technology. Generative AI illustration.
Image: 123rf.com

Mining companies’ failure to conduct, develop and implement thorough resettlement plans for affected communities came with risks including protracted litigation, reputational damage and delays in sourcing critical minerals needed for the energy transition.

This was the consensus arrived at by mining bosses and a leading consulting firm in the mining land resettlement space during a panel discussion at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Anglo American land access and resettlement manager Karien Lotter-Dogru said the importance of successfully addressing the challenge of land access cannot be overstated as it holds implications for individual projects and the mining industry as a whole.

“Securing land for new projects often involves a resettlement process to manage physical and economic displacement impacts of the local community. If these displacement impacts are not managed deftly, they stand a high chance of becoming a significant barrier to the timely and successful production of the minerals we are after,” she said.

She said the fallout from poorly planned or poorly implemented resettlement plans often led to community resistance and litigation that could sap financial resources from mining groups or affect their public image negatively.

Tackling noise-induced hearing loss, sit-ins and accidents: Miners' health in the spotlight

The mining industry's safety record regressed in 2023 with the death of 13 mineworkers at Impala Platinum's Rustenburg 11 shaft in November.
Business Times
7 hours ago

Gerry Reddy of Steyn Reddy Associates said properly planned displacement can help mining groups with the process from discovery to start-up and the industry needs to start thinking about land management and land access.

“Mining development is already taking a long time. From discovery to start-up, it’s taking on average nearly 16 years to develop a mine, which doesn’t bode well, already, for the critical minerals which we need for the green transition. So properly planned land access and displacement can certainly help with that period, particularly from permitting, to construction, to start-up,” he said.

Mining companies need to start thinking about land management and land access as early as the exploration stage, said Reddy, so resettlement could take place quickly, appropriately, and in a cost-effective manner.

Even though a lot of work already goes into mine planning, miners could not afford to cut corners on meaningful engagements with affected towns, he added.

According to the Mining Indaba organisers, this year’s event registered 11,000 delegates from 126 countries, with about 8,000 attending on the first day.

Business Times

READ MORE:

Backlogs, bad policy at the heart of emerging miners’ struggles, Indaba hears

A huge obstacle to the financial prospects of junior and emerging miners in Africa is the long turnaround times for licences to explore and mine.
Business
22 hours ago

Women bear the brunt of discrimination in mining sector, says World Bank

Report finds that mining codes globally do not contain stipulations to enhance women’s participation in artisanal and small-scale mining
Business
22 hours ago

South African mining offers investors a solid ‘balance sheet’ — Mantashe

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says while South Africa’s mining sector is laden with headwinds and operational challenges, its ...
Business Times
1 day ago

Minerals Council ‘cautiously optimistic’ for 2024

The Minerals Council South Africa, a lobby group for the mining industry, reported a fall in mining production in 2023 to R1.1-trillion from the high ...
Business Times
1 day ago

Platinum restructuring could cut 4,000-7,000 jobs

The Minerals Council said on Monday the restructuring of the platinum group metals industry could result in between 4,000 and 7,000 job cuts.
Business Times
1 day ago
