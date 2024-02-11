Lesaka aims for bigger slice of grants market
Banks and retailers are also lining up to grow their share of social grant payments. About R200bn is paid annually to 27-million people in South Africa
11 February 2024 - 00:00
Payment group Lesaka is eyeing an 18% share in the social grants payment market over the next five years after its EasyPay Everywhere (EPE) delivered a record number of new accounts in the three months to December...
