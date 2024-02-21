Business

South Africa's Bidcorp half-year profit jumps as European business shines

21 February 2024 - 09:25 By Nqobile Dludla
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bid Corporation reported an 18.6% jump in half-year earnings on Wednesday, with strong performance in its European business.
Bid Corporation reported an 18.6% jump in half-year earnings on Wednesday, with strong performance in its European business.
Image: 123RF

South Africa's Bid Corporation (Bidcorp) reported an 18.6% jump in its half-year earnings on Wednesday, supported by strong performance in its European business, whose revenue and trading profit scaled record levels.

The food services company, spun off from Bidvest in 2016, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) — the main profit measure in South Africa — rose to 1,152.4 cents in the six-month period ended December 31, from 971.7 cents a year earlier.

Business Leader of the Year | Mpumi Madisa: Driving force for growth and transformation

CEO Mpumi Madisa makes it her business to create an empowering working environment, a strategy that's clearly working as Bidvest keeps getting ...
Business Times
3 months ago

Currency volatility also positively impacted the rand-translated HEPS, Bidcorp said.

Net revenue of R113.8bn rose 24% despite rapidly moderating inflation and softening demand, as many customers became more price-sensitive.

The group's European operations “have had an excellent first half”, increasing revenue and trading profits to record levels in a tough and erratic environment. Revenue growth was up 29% at R40.7bn, while trading profit jumped 46.1% to R2.3bn.

The European business navigated energy costs volatility, erratic inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions in inventory and capital products, Bidcorp said. “Although cost inflation is decelerating, there are still many lagging impact that will continue to affect us in the short term, the biggest input being labour, which accounts for about two-thirds of the cost base,” the company said referring to group performance.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Bidvest aiming to clean up overseas

Retiring CEO says hygiene service will be big part of expansion
Business Times
3 years ago

Dolly Mokgatle: A trailblazer with energy, grace and charm (1956-2021)

Physically small, super energetic and determined to succeed, she set ambitious goals and drove herself relentlessly to achieve them
Business Times
3 years ago

Backlogs, bad policy at the heart of emerging miners’ struggles, Indaba hears

A huge obstacle to the financial prospects of junior and emerging miners in Africa is the long turnaround times for licences to explore and mine.
Business
2 weeks ago

Amplats says restructuring to impact 3,700 workers

Anglo American Platinum said on Monday its restructuring initiatives could result in the loss of about 3,700 jobs at its South African operations to ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Anglo’s Kumba Iron Ore plans to cut 490 jobs as rail crisis hits output

Anglo American's Kumba Iron Ore plans to cut about 490 jobs, it said on Tuesday, after reducing production as it struggles to overcome persistent ...
Business Times
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | The man who paid 16 times more than he should have Opinion
  2. Anglo’s Kumba Iron Ore plans to cut 490 jobs as rail crisis hits output Business
  3. NEWSMAKER | Trailblazing private power plan in the works Business
  4. Modise tipped as new Reserve Bank deputy governor Business
  5. NHI funding poses a fiscal threat, says Adrian Gore Business Times

Latest Videos

South Africa sets date for elections on May 29th
John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment