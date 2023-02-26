A budget that takes from the poor to give to the rich
Social grants, health and education take a hit while the better off get tax cuts
26 February 2023 - 00:00 By Dr Gilad Isaacs, Cheryl-Lyn Selman, ZIMBALI MNCUBE and Dr Kelle Howson
Enoch Godongwana called this budget one of trade-offs. He is right. But let’s be clear as to what exactly has been traded. Amid undeniable economic pressures and uncertainties, the finance minister has opted to divert money from the poor majority, to give to those already doing comparatively well...
