FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Joburg

MUSIC

Dan Patlansky - Invertigo

The talented blues artist will be showcasing his latest album.

When: Friday, June 30, 8pm.

Where: The Barnyard Theatre in Rivonia. Tickets R195. Visit barnyardtheatre.co.za

Teknotribes 14th Birthday

Polish your dancing shoes; it's going to be a wild night of techno and electronic music.

When: Saturday, Jul1, 8pm

Where: And Club. Tickets R150-R200 at webtickets.co.za