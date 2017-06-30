Lifestyle

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Joburg

Make the most of your weekend with these great events

30 June 2017 - 02:04 By Staff Reporter
Dan Patlansky plays at The Barnyard Theatre in Rivonia on June 30.
Image: Supplied

MUSIC

Dan Patlansky - Invertigo

The talented blues artist will be showcasing his latest album.

When: Friday, June 30, 8pm.

Where: The Barnyard Theatre in Rivonia. Tickets R195. Visit barnyardtheatre.co.za

Teknotribes 14th Birthday

Polish your dancing shoes; it's going to be a wild night of techno and electronic music.

When: Saturday, Jul1, 8pm

Where: And Club. Tickets R150-R200 at webtickets.co.za

LIFESTYLE

Caravela Portuguese Festival

A family-friendly celebration of Portuguese culture.

When: Until Sunday, July 2, 10am.

Where: Montecasino. Tickets R120 at computicket.com

Oyster Festival

Slurp down a couple of these bad boys if you want to have a fun night.

When: Saturday, July 1, 9am.

Where: The Art Farm. Tickets R150. Call 082-529-5706.

VDubs and Grub

A chance to perv over legions of sexy Volkswagens.

When: Until Sunday, July 2, 10am.

Where: Mjolnir Estate. Tickets free-R150 at quicket.co.za

Ladies' Ceramic Owl Paint Night

Spend the night painting owls and sipping wine with kindred spirits.

When: Friday, June 30, 6pm

Where: 12 Currey Street, Boksburg. Tickets R370. Call 082-927-2582.

PERFORMANCE

Wonderful World of Disney on Ice

All your favourite characters.

When: Until 9 July, times vary

Where: Ticket Pro Dome. Tickets R100-R475 at computicket.com.

COMEDY

OCD Fire and Ice Tour - Eugene Khoza

The popular comedian is back with new material.

When: Friday, June 30, 8.15pm.

Where: Fire and Ice Hotel Melrose Arch. Tickets R120 at quicket.co.za

This article was originally published in The Times.

