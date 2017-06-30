FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Joburg
Make the most of your weekend with these great events
MUSIC
Dan Patlansky - Invertigo
The talented blues artist will be showcasing his latest album.
When: Friday, June 30, 8pm.
Where: The Barnyard Theatre in Rivonia. Tickets R195. Visit barnyardtheatre.co.za
Teknotribes 14th Birthday
Polish your dancing shoes; it's going to be a wild night of techno and electronic music.
When: Saturday, Jul1, 8pm
Where: And Club. Tickets R150-R200 at webtickets.co.za
LIFESTYLE
Caravela Portuguese Festival
A family-friendly celebration of Portuguese culture.
When: Until Sunday, July 2, 10am.
Where: Montecasino. Tickets R120 at computicket.com
Oyster Festival
Slurp down a couple of these bad boys if you want to have a fun night.
When: Saturday, July 1, 9am.
Where: The Art Farm. Tickets R150. Call 082-529-5706.
VDubs and Grub
A chance to perv over legions of sexy Volkswagens.
When: Until Sunday, July 2, 10am.
Where: Mjolnir Estate. Tickets free-R150 at quicket.co.za
Ladies' Ceramic Owl Paint Night
Spend the night painting owls and sipping wine with kindred spirits.
When: Friday, June 30, 6pm
Where: 12 Currey Street, Boksburg. Tickets R370. Call 082-927-2582.
PERFORMANCE
Wonderful World of Disney on Ice
All your favourite characters.
When: Until 9 July, times vary
Where: Ticket Pro Dome. Tickets R100-R475 at computicket.com.
COMEDY
OCD Fire and Ice Tour - Eugene Khoza
The popular comedian is back with new material.
When: Friday, June 30, 8.15pm.
Where: Fire and Ice Hotel Melrose Arch. Tickets R120 at quicket.co.za
