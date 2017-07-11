Bassline in the '90s: a space for good music and a melting pot of ideas

By the time I first entered the smoke-filled hole-in-the-wall on Seventh Avenue that was the Bassline, it was half-way through its tenure as the home of Johannesburg's bohemian intelligentsia and jazz aficionados.

That mix of exiles, writers, musicians and music lovers, many of whom had started having heated conversations about the future of the country back in the 1990s on the streets of Yeoville, had now migrated to the once sleepy, predominantly Afrikaans suburb of Melville, where the conversations continued and the music and the booze flowed under the darting eyes of gregarious Bassline owner Brad Holmes.

For those who walked through its doors it's hard to forget just how unique and influential a space it was in the early days of democratic South Africa.