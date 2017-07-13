Start saving! 5 upcoming video games you've gotta get your hands on

We're chomping at the bit for the Xbox One X and eagerly await the joys that only Rockstar games can bring with the Red Dead Redemption sequel.

But thanks to game previews at the recent Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) that's not all we're excited about.

Here are five of the biggest upcoming game releases to look forward to:

[WARNING! Some of the content in the following game trailers may not be appropriate for children.]

1) FAR CRY 5

27 Feb 2018 - XBox, Playstation, PC

Welcome to Fall's End in Hope County, where you will battle a fanatical, religious cult in the backwaters of the American South.

Far Cry has made a name for itself in chaotic open worlds that are as disturbing as they are fun to play and this one looks like it's no exception.

WATCH the trailer for Far Cry 5