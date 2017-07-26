Maboneng’s Hallmark House is an architectural game-changer

Jonathan Liebmann, founder and CEO of Propertuity, developers of Maboneng in Johannesburg's CBD, has called Hallmark House the most important building the developer has done to date. And maybe it is.

The newly refurbished building was designed by the famous British-Ghanaian architect David Adjaye, introducing an international influence that Maboneng precinct hasn't had until now.

There's nothing new about international architects designing buildings in Johannesburg. Hallmark House has some amazing views of the Carlton Centre, which is an obvious example of another one.

Although Hallmark House hasn't had an official launch event yet - the rooftop area is still being finished off - the building has been coming to life for some time.

The launch this month of a pop-up version of Cape Town chef Luke Dale-Roberts' Cape Town restaurant, The Pot Luck Club - called The Pop Luck Club - and the Marabi Club, a jazz club in the basement, both signal that the building is open for business.

There's also a coffee shop and restaurant on the ground floor, and a 46-room hotel on floors four and five by Newmark Hotels.

According to Neal McCarroll, sales manager at Propertuity, the first of the residential apartments, which start at the sixth floor, have been occupied since April, and more on the higher floors will be ready for occupation next month.