Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week
Sylvia McKeown reviews 'Reigns', Overcast and 'Crimetown'
GAME: Reigns
Who says you can't be king for a day? Reigns, is a strategy game like no other that will finally put those swiping skills you learnt on Tinder to good use.
It's set in a fictional medieval world that you rule over and, as king, you have to decide what's best for your people by swiping left or right on your advisers' decisions.
The gameplay is as addictive as the scenarios are amusing, with each decision affecting your military, economy, faith and population. The trick is trying to get the balance right: having too much or too little of any of them will invariably have you go the way of most royals on Game of Thrones - dead.
• Available on iOS, Android, Steam.
WATCH the game trailer for Reigns
APP: Overcast
Since we're telling you what podcasts will brighten up your listening pleasure every week, we should probably tell you the best (free) way to do that. Overcast is the best podcatcher around for iOS - even The Verge and The Sweet Setup agree.
What sets it apart is how easy it is to use, how visually appealing it is and that you can customise the "nitpicky details" - like the ability to set up how far you can skip forward and backwards, setting up your podcasts to download only when you have wifi access, headphone remote setup, storage size and amount of played episodes you want to keep.
It also makes podcasts super easy to find.
PODCAST: Crimetown
Now that you've downloaded Overcast, head to the Gimlet section and get Crimetown, top right, a podcast with a newly completed first season that explores the mob's hold over Providence, Rhode Island, made by the creators of the smash hit crime documentary The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.
The podcast follows Mayor Buddy Cianci who was re-elected into office after pleading guilty to federal charges of battery and was known for his countless mob connections.
Listen to real-life Italian mobsters and the cops who caught them describe their crimes and dealings in the 1970s and 1980s, from elaborate armed heists to pet wolves bought with drug money.
