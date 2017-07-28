Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week

GAME: Reigns

Who says you can't be king for a day? Reigns, is a strategy game like no other that will finally put those swiping skills you learnt on Tinder to good use.

It's set in a fictional medieval world that you rule over and, as king, you have to decide what's best for your people by swiping left or right on your advisers' decisions.

The gameplay is as addictive as the scenarios are amusing, with each decision affecting your military, economy, faith and population. The trick is trying to get the balance right: having too much or too little of any of them will invariably have you go the way of most royals on Game of Thrones - dead.

• Available on iOS, Android, Steam.

WATCH the game trailer for Reigns