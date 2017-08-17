Series Review: 'American Crime' is multilayered and politically furious

In an upcoming episode of American Crime, John Ridley's hard-hitting and socially conscious anthology series which opened for a third and final season on M-Net last night, an unseen man tells his audience: "The food on your table comes with a price that you can't see, but somebody has to pay.

Same with the clothes on your back. Same with the things in your house. You have to look at your life and ask: 'What does it cost to live the way I do?' You can choose to ignore that, but what you can't do is be ignorant."

It's an unusual moment in this excellent and politically furious drama. As Ridley has demonstrated with previous seasons of American Crime, he has an axe to grind when it comes to issues of class and justice in the US.

In the first season, a war veteran becomes the victim of a home invasion and the lives of four seemingly unconnected people are forever changed as each one's connection to the crime is revealed in a painstaking investigation that continues in parallel story arcs.

WATCH the trailer for American Crime