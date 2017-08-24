From the bedroom to Barcelona: DJ Trancemicsoul is mixing magic

"I started out in high school. I'd play early at the local club when no one was there. One day the DJ who was supposed to perform after me was late and I had to cover for him. The crowd really enjoyed my set and that was when I knew I could do this," he said.

In those days he used to save the R200 or so he would get for club gigs to buy two vinyls per week that he could mix with at home. What grew from that bedside tinkering was a signature sound that would take him to New York, Barcelona, London and across the globe.

The rising clamour of applause, however, never overinflated his sense of purpose.

"I still don't really see myself as a headliner; I just play from the heart. People come to see me for what I do, not for who I am," he said.

What he does is make people dance.