Series Review: 'The Defenders' is all-star but still missing something

Ever since Netflix first teamed up with Marvel Comics two years ago, we've been building towards this moment: a crossover series in which superheroes Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) all share the frame.

Marvel did the same on the big screen, with films such as Iron Man, Captain America and Thor effectively trailers for the main Avengers movies. But whereas the Avengers franchise is bright and brash, The Defenders prefers to lurk in the shadows, characterised by murky cinematography and long night-time fight sequences.

After 65 episodes spread across four Marvel shows, this new eight-part series weaves together their respective arcs into one satisfactory whole. As private detective Jessica Jones, Ritter remains the most appealing presence, dispensing acidic bon mots with relish. Impressive, too, is Cox, all tortured Catholic guilt and nimble feet as Matt Murdock - aka Daredevil - a pro bono prosecutor with super hearing and spatial awareness.

Where The Defenders flounders is with billionaire karate kid Danny Rand/Iron Fist. As played by Jones, who chews on self-parodic lines such as ''I am the Immortal Iron Fist", this is a hero for whom it's impossible to feel empathy. Indeed, you cheer when Cage, a bulletproof ex-con from Harlem, delivers him a caustic lecture on being born into privilege.