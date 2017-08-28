MTV VMAs recap: winners, top performances & politics

Rapper Kendrick Lamar dominated the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday as the glitzy gala took a political turn with impassioned denunciations of white supremacists in America.

Lamar took the most prestigious award of Video of the Year for HUMBLE., his ironic look at his growing fame in which he dresses up as everything from the pope to Jesus in The Last Supper.

Lamar opened the show in Los Angeles with a martial arts-themed performance of the song with ninja dancers, one of which eerily appeared to set himself ablaze.

One of the most acclaimed rappers of recent times, Lamar took home six statuettes - once called "Moon Man" trophies, these have since been rechristened as "Moon Person" statuettes to be gender-neutral.

