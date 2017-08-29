Trisha Poona is among over 80 women from around the world vying for the title of Mrs Universe and the crown at a glittering event to take place on Saturday at Durban’s ICC.

Durban is hosting the 40th annual Mrs Universe World Event‚ a first for Africa. The theme of the pageant is “Empowering Women. Creating Change”. The aim of Mrs Universe is to unite and celebrate women from across the globe.

On Wednesday contestants will participate in a One Voice march against gender-based violence‚ child abuse and human trafficking through the Durban city centre. Unlike other pageants‚ Mrs Universe is purpose-driven‚ highlighting real concerns and areas for positive change.

Poona‚ a fitness and image consultant‚ said entering a pageant was never part of her plan.

She said she was going through a rough patch‚ trying to find her identity‚ being married with two children.

“Someone I met told me about the Mrs South Africa pageant. On a whim I decided to enter. It has changed my life and the way I look at things. It has showed me that I am capable of things and that I have a purpose in life‚ than just being a wife and mother‚” said the 37-year-old mother of two.

Poona said the past week has been absolutely magnificent.