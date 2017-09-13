Taste your way around these fab food markets

The list of food and drink at the festival is beyond stupendous: on the sweet side alone, winers and diners will be able to savour everything from perfect macaroons, choux puffs, home-made marmalade and Die Ou Pastorie's organic nougat, to virtuous Banting buns and more.

Celebrity chefs are in attendance too: James Diack from Coobs restaurant will be making pâtés and terrines from properly reared meat, and there are amazing cheeses, Penny Zeffert's famed sourdough bread, marog and pap, and even falafel and braai snoek.

Liquids are just as impressive: there are fine wines, glorious artisan gins, craft beers and cocktails on tap, plus moerkoffie to sort out the effects of the booze.

On the film and entertainment side, punters can take in a selection of vintage, silent movie comedy shorts.

Serious film buffs will adore the documentary festival which focuses on local heroes such as avant-garde artist Beezy Bailey and poet Eugene Marais. Tickets are available at the gate. R50 adults, R30 children.