Movie Review: Clown chiller 'It' is frightfully boring

Hot on the heels of the successful 1980s nostalgia of Netflix's Stranger Things comes Mama director Andy Muschietti and True Detective's Cory Fukunaga's adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 coulrophobic chiller It.

Those who are old enough may remember the less-than-acclaimed 1990 miniseries adaptation, but for those who don't this adaptation offers plenty of old-school, if not very subtly telegraphed chills to satisfy the demands of horror lovers.

Not being one, I'm biased against the film from the start, but it says something that even a fear-aphobe such as myself was eventually so bored by the overlong, all-over-the-place material that I managed to watch its last half hour with my eyes open, tapping my foot in hopes of its end.

