Top tips for finding your perfect diamond engagement ring

Just like your love, an engagement ring is forever. Here are a few tips from Sterns’ gemmologist, Mitesh Khan, to help you find the perfect symbol of your everlasting love.

1. Look for brilliance

When choosing a diamond, hold it up to the light and observe how the light dances around as it reflects through the stone. You’ll also see a rainbow spectrum of colour. That’s what you want. The colours you see mean that the stone has a beautiful brilliance.

2. Try it on for size

Try on an assortment of rings in different sizes and different settings. You have to try on a variety of styles to know not only what you want, but also what suits your lifestyle and compliments your finger.