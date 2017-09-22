Internet takes revenge on Kevin Hart

He went on to explain that he had apologised to his wife and children and that someone was now using his "shitty decision" to extort him.

At this point the internet went into overdrive and it was not long before video clips of an unidentified man who looks and sounds suspiciously like Hart in compromising positions surfaced.

Pictures also surfaced and in them Hart could clearly be seen looking happier than a mime on Ecstasy as he nuzzled a young lady's chest.

As the week unfolded the bombshells dropped and by Wednesday the world had learnt that:

• The would-be extorter had asked for an eight-figure dollar sum to suppress the video.

• A young lady who was mistakenly identified as the extorter was offering to take a lie- detector test to clear her name in exchange for nearly $500,000 (about R7-million).

• Hart's first wife was secretly enjoying all of this.

Most importantly, we learnt that Hart has many talents, but that cheating is not one of them.

