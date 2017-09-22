Lifestyle

Titillate your funny bone with a saucy comedian & a funny chef

Funnyman Chris Forrest and MasterChef SA judge Peter Goffe-Wood co-host a comedy cooking show

22 September 2017 - 12:22 By Staff reporter
Comedian Chris Forrest and MasterChef judge Peter Goffe-Wood come together for 'Don't Burn Your Sausage'.
Comedian Chris Forrest and MasterChef judge Peter Goffe-Wood come together for 'Don't Burn Your Sausage'.
Image: Supplied

Have you ever noticed how food and sex seem to be friends with benefits?

Chorizo, cake and all manner of fruit are just a small cross-section of the nibbles that lend themselves to lewd metaphors and sexy double entendres.

Cue comedian Chris Forrest and MasterChef judge Peter Goffe-Wood.

Combining their talents for cooking and tickling funny bones, the pair will host Don't Burn Your Sausage, a comedy cooking show that promises to titillate or at the very least make you salivate.

• 'Don't Burn Your Sausage' runs until Monday at Emperor's Palace, Joburg. For more info and tickets, visit emperorspalace.com. Prices start at R150.

• This article was originally published in The Times.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Celeb chef Benny Masekwameng tries his hand at comedy

Popular TV chef Benny Masekwameng has overcome a number of challenges to become one of the most popular faces in Mzansi, and plans to use these ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Celeste Ntuli bags leading role in upcoming local flick

After a successful one woman comedy show, Black Tax, comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli has started shooting for upcoming local flick, Looking For ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the best sex position for someone with a bad back? Health & Sex
  2. Red alert! SA dealer offers LaFerrari for R41m on the road Lifestyle
  3. Fikile Mbalula on being the 'Minister of Social Media' The Edit
  4. iPhone X will be most expensive smartphone sold in SA Lifestyle
  5. 12 awesome side dishes to serve at your next braai Food

Latest Videos

Angry mountaineer Sean Wisedale drives off with guard hut
Mugabe calls Trump a "giant gold Goliath."
X