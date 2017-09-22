Titillate your funny bone with a saucy comedian & a funny chef

Have you ever noticed how food and sex seem to be friends with benefits?

Chorizo, cake and all manner of fruit are just a small cross-section of the nibbles that lend themselves to lewd metaphors and sexy double entendres.

Cue comedian Chris Forrest and MasterChef judge Peter Goffe-Wood.

Combining their talents for cooking and tickling funny bones, the pair will host Don't Burn Your Sausage, a comedy cooking show that promises to titillate or at the very least make you salivate.

• 'Don't Burn Your Sausage' runs until Monday at Emperor's Palace, Joburg. For more info and tickets, visit emperorspalace.com. Prices start at R150.

• This article was originally published in The Times.