Titillate your funny bone with a saucy comedian & a funny chef
Funnyman Chris Forrest and MasterChef SA judge Peter Goffe-Wood co-host a comedy cooking show
22 September 2017 - 12:22
Have you ever noticed how food and sex seem to be friends with benefits?
Chorizo, cake and all manner of fruit are just a small cross-section of the nibbles that lend themselves to lewd metaphors and sexy double entendres.
Cue comedian Chris Forrest and MasterChef judge Peter Goffe-Wood.
Combining their talents for cooking and tickling funny bones, the pair will host Don't Burn Your Sausage, a comedy cooking show that promises to titillate or at the very least make you salivate.
• 'Don't Burn Your Sausage' runs until Monday at Emperor's Palace, Joburg. For more info and tickets, visit emperorspalace.com. Prices start at R150.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
