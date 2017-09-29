TV stuffs Xmas toy stockings

Father Christmas had better be clued up with popular kids' animated television series, because they are what has inspired this year's top toys lists.

With less than 90 days to go before Christmas, online retail giant Amazon, British high-end department store John Lewis and catalogue retailer Argos have revealed the most anticipatedtoys.

Paw Patrol, PJ Masks, Cars 3 and Disney princesses featured high on their lists.

Toys R Us in South Africa says the list of the most sought-after toys is based on the biggest animated television series and movie releases.

"Technology and gaming remain a leading toy trend, while toys inspired by popular animated television series and blockbusters continue to propel the industry.

"We are seeing more television series- inspired toys topping the charts this year," said Toys R Us marketing manager Nicole Annells.

But classics such as dolls, cars, play sets, figurines and educational toys were firm favourites year on year, she added.

Taking advantage of the pet trend, Amazon, Argos and John Lewis have not dropped last year's most-hyped toy of the season, Hatchimals, from its list this year. - TimesLIVE