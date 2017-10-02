Do you have what it takes to live on Mars?

Mankind is closer to exploring Mars than ever before, so it's time to ask: Do you have what it takes to be among the first humans to live on the fourth rock from the sun?

LANDING STRUGGLES

You've just travelled 54.6million km for an estimated 260 days and now you have to park the ''car".

Richard McGuire Davis jnr, assistant director for science and exploration and co-leader of the Mars Human Landing Sites Study at Nasa, says any spacecraft attempting to land on the surface of Mars would ''have to dive deep into the Martian atmosphere and skirt closer to the surface than we've done in the past".

Past ''landers" have been too heavy to lower themselves down to this level, so any space craft would have to be as light as possible, a tough issue to comprehend when you have to bring your house on the journey. This means that you may have to travel without modern ''luxuries" like parachutes or airbags.

THE HOUSING CRISIS

Musk says he wants to set up a colony of a million people on the planet by the 2050s. But how will this Martian city look?

Nasa came up with a concept for early dwellings on the planet. Called the ''ice home", they're inflatable domes covered in ice to protect residents from extreme temperatures and high-energy radiation.