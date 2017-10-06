Daniel Caesar's sensuous debut album is a must for your bedroom playlist

Contrary to popular belief not all music released in summer needs to be something for the dancefloor.

In fact, summer is the season when strangers most regularly meet in darkened rooms and try to "get to know each other".

This ritual needs a soundtrack and Daniel Caesar's debut album, Freudian, is perfect for such occasions.

Both delicate and voluptuous, Freudian moves through the complexities of love, like warm body chocolate running down the side of a breast.

The first track, Get You featuring Kali Uchis, is reminiscent of a style of R&B that eschews electronic and rock influences in favour of something more sensuous - and that theme continues throughout.

Although less raw than Moses Sumney's Aromantisicm or Sampha's Process, Freudian is nonetheless brimming with emotional conflict, unrequited love, lust and variations on "baby, please don't leave me".

WATCH the video to Daniel Caesar's song Get You featuring Kali Uchis