Daniel Caesar's sensuous debut album is a must for your bedroom playlist

Yolisa Mkele Columnist
07 October 2017 - 00:00
Daniel Caesar's debut album, 'Freudian', album cover.
Image: Supplied

Contrary to popular belief not all music released in summer needs to be something for the dancefloor.

In fact, summer is the season when strangers most regularly meet in darkened rooms and try to "get to know each other".

This ritual needs a soundtrack and Daniel Caesar's debut album, Freudian, is perfect for such occasions.

Both delicate and voluptuous, Freudian moves through the complexities of love, like warm body chocolate running down the side of a breast.

The first track, Get You featuring Kali Uchis, is reminiscent of a style of R&B that eschews electronic and rock influences in favour of something more sensuous - and that theme continues throughout.

Although less raw than Moses Sumney's Aromantisicm or Sampha's Process, Freudian is nonetheless brimming with emotional conflict, unrequited love, lust and variations on "baby, please don't leave me".

WATCH the video to Daniel Caesar's song Get You featuring Kali Uchis

Ultimately, this is what makes it such a wonderful companion for bedroom manoeuvres. Its tone encourages the kind of slow, deliberate lovemaking that could convert a fling into a thing - and even if it doesn't it makes for much better bedroom mood music than the latest club banger.

• 'Freudian' is available on streaming services.

• This article was originally published in The Times.

