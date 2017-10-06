Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

Six acts share the stage tonight at this year's Annual African Cultural Calabash and African Cuisine celebration. It boasts the talents of Ithwasa Lekhansela, Emzini Arts Youth Production, the KZN Burundi Drummers, Nkosinathi Ntshangase Quintet, UKZN AMD Ensemble and a number of poets. Entrance is R80 for 7.30pm.

Pit your fantasy football skills against a real-world opponent? R100 buys you a seat at Fifa & Chill:PS4 2v2 Tournament this weekend. You need to be 12 or older. There will be prizes. The event begins at noon today and continues tomorrow until 8pm. Info from 031-464-6110.

Mash Mashiloane and the Mash Trio's jazzy melodies can be heard at the Workshop mall. Catch them between noon and 2.30pm on Sunday.