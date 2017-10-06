Entertainment
Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week
Here are some great events coming up in Durbs
Six acts share the stage tonight at this year's Annual African Cultural Calabash and African Cuisine celebration. It boasts the talents of Ithwasa Lekhansela, Emzini Arts Youth Production, the KZN Burundi Drummers, Nkosinathi Ntshangase Quintet, UKZN AMD Ensemble and a number of poets. Entrance is R80 for 7.30pm.
Pit your fantasy football skills against a real-world opponent? R100 buys you a seat at Fifa & Chill:PS4 2v2 Tournament this weekend. You need to be 12 or older. There will be prizes. The event begins at noon today and continues tomorrow until 8pm. Info from 031-464-6110.
Mash Mashiloane and the Mash Trio's jazzy melodies can be heard at the Workshop mall. Catch them between noon and 2.30pm on Sunday.
Dance master Manesh Maharaj whips up another classical Kathak dance performance in Tridhara. The show is tomorrow at the Ved Mandir, Aryan Benevolent Homes in Chatsworth. Tickets are R60 at the door.
UKZN jazz bass students perform music by Thandi Ntuli, Benjamin Jephta, Jaco Pistorious and their own compositions on Wednesday. The Bass Showcase is at 6pm at the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music), Level 2, Shepstone Building, UKZN Howard College. Entry is R70.
Tim Plewman brings his Broadway solo comedy Defending the Caveman, which explores the differences between the sexes, back to Durban. It runs until October 14 at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, UKZN Howard College.
