Prost! German beer festival coming to Cape Town
You don't have to know how to say o'zapft is or schuhplattler to party German-style but apparently it helps to have good upper-body strength.
For besides rivers of golden liquid there are games to be played at the Windhoek Oktoberfest at Hillcrest Quarry in Durbanville this weekend.
We're talking stamm-sägen (log-sawing), bierstemmen (beer-lifting) and hau den lukas (high striker).
Although there is the slightly more "skilful'' beer pong if you object to standing up.
The original chug-fest in Munich attracts more than sixmillion hop-heads from around the world over 18 days, which might be a little too much lederhosen for beerfest newbies. The local versions of the world's biggest volksfest, however, are excellent primers that, judging by past events, don't lack for the same high-kicking, heel-slapping spirit.
It all starts with the keg opening on Friday, and the fun won't let up until family day on Sunday when there will be a carnival fairground with rides, jumping castles, face-painting and games.
Good thing, then, that there will be plenty of heavy German food - including the usual eisbein, bratwurst, sauerkraut, and roast chicken - to marshal into your stomach like so many oompahs.
NEED TO KNOW
Where: Hillcrest Quarry, Tygerberg Valley Road, Durbanville
When: Friday 6pm-late (Friday night is for over-18s only); Saturday noon-late; Sunday noon-6pm; windhoekoktoberfest.com
How much: R140-R2,800 at Computicket.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
