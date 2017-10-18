Prost! German beer festival coming to Cape Town

You don't have to know how to say o'zapft is or schuhplattler to party German-style but apparently it helps to have good upper-body strength.

For besides rivers of golden liquid there are games to be played at the Windhoek Oktoberfest at Hillcrest Quarry in Durbanville this weekend.

We're talking stamm-sägen (log-sawing), bierstemmen (beer-lifting) and hau den lukas (high striker).

Although there is the slightly more "skilful'' beer pong if you object to standing up.

The original chug-fest in Munich attracts more than sixmillion hop-heads from around the world over 18 days, which might be a little too much lederhosen for beerfest newbies. The local versions of the world's biggest volksfest, however, are excellent primers that, judging by past events, don't lack for the same high-kicking, heel-slapping spirit.