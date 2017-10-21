Lizzo on being a poster-girl for the body positive movement
22 October 2017 - 00:00
A woman sits on a church pew, wearing a veiled hat, flawless make-up on (or, as those in the know would say, "face beat"), rocking a lacy white blouse, fanning herself while she listens intently to the preacher preaching. But it's not some kind of holy spirit that's possessed her - it's the spirit of radical self-love.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE