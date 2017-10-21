Lizzo on being a poster-girl for the body positive movement

A woman sits on a church pew, wearing a veiled hat, flawless make-up on (or, as those in the know would say, "face beat"), rocking a lacy white blouse, fanning herself while she listens intently to the preacher preaching. But it's not some kind of holy spirit that's possessed her - it's the spirit of radical self-love.