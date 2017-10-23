Facebook boss reckons virtual reality will become a part of daily life

But you couldn't tell VR is struggling from the scenes at the McEnery Convention Centre in San Jose the same week as Zuckerberg's apology where, dressed in his trademark uniform of grey T-shirt, jeans and trainers, he walked out on stage to cheers from developers and Oculus employees.

Zuckerberg claimed VR could break down the economic inequalities created by geographic division. He told the story of Dorothy Howard, an 80-year-old British grandmother who travelled the world in VR. "If you can't think of any way your reality can be better [in VR], you're not thinking hard enough," he said.

Proponents point out that the experience - of being fully immersed in worlds and places that are not our own - is so radical, so brimming with potential, that it can't help but succeed eventually.

But many in Silicon Valley don't share Zuckerberg's optimism. Last week, Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive, compared it unfavourably with augmented reality, a sister technology that involves virtual objects interacting with the real world via a phone's camera. "There are clearly some cool niche things for VR but it's not profound in my view," Cook said.

VR's biggest audience has been video gamers, a stereotype that's done little to dispel the notion that it's a product for a pocket of largely male, well-off and technically minded users. This is partly because most of the expense associated with VR is the powerful computers typically found in gaming households.