Webcomic 'Cottonstar' celebrates its 5th anniversary

What is Cottonstar about?

It's a post-global-warming future dystopian South Africa, where almost everything is under water and society has split into domineering groups: pirates and scattered colonies of survivors.

What was the inspiration for Cottonstar?

Cottonstar came about as an entry for a comic contest back in 2008. Ben [Geldenhuys] came up with it all in one weekend.

What are the underlying themes?

Morality, humour, identity, paranoia, personal growth, the role of capitalism in war, and dystopia.

What's the response been?

People have liked it so far, and the printed books are popular at shows. We've had fan mail and fan art too. That's always the best.

What's been challenging in creating/distributing it?

Finding the time and money. We're not short on enthusiasm but enthusiasm does not pay for printing or give you extra hours in a day!

What are your thoughts on the "battle" between digital and print?

I don't think there should be a battle. Both can be advantageous to the other; with webcomics especially so. It usually comes down to money, convenience and sentimentality.