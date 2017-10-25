Lifestyle

Webcomic 'Cottonstar' celebrates its 5th anniversary

At the Open Book Festival in Cape Town, Eugene Yiga caught up with Danelle Malan, co-creator of the 'Cottonstar'

25 October 2017 - 09:45 By Eugene Yiga
There's plenty of action in the 'Cottonstar' webcomic.
Image: Supplied

 What is Cottonstar about?

It's a post-global-warming future dystopian South Africa, where almost everything is under water and society has split into domineering groups: pirates and scattered colonies of survivors.

What was the inspiration for Cottonstar?

Cottonstar came about as an entry for a comic contest back in 2008. Ben [Geldenhuys] came up with it all in one weekend.

What are the underlying themes?

Morality, humour, identity, paranoia, personal growth, the role of capitalism in war, and dystopia.

What's the response been?

People have liked it so far, and the printed books are popular at shows. We've had fan mail and fan art too. That's always the best.

What's been challenging in creating/distributing it?

Finding the time and money. We're not short on enthusiasm but enthusiasm does not pay for printing or give you extra hours in a day!

What are your thoughts on the "battle" between digital and print?

I don't think there should be a battle. Both can be advantageous to the other; with webcomics especially so. It usually comes down to money, convenience and sentimentality.

What plans do you have for the future of Cottonstar?

We hope to complete the story within 10 chapters.

What impact do you hope to make through your work?

We hope that people will see it and be encouraged to make their own comics to tell their own stories in their own voice. We need a lot more South African voices, especially young ones, in the comic scene.

• This article was originally published in The Times.

