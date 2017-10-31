Create art 'with' Yoko Ono at Cape Town's cool new gallery

Among the artworks currently on view at A4 Arts Foundation, a new multi-use arts space in Cape Town, is a so-called “instructional piece” by the Japanese artist Yoko Ono.

Visitors to the exhibition You & I, organised by artists Ziphozenkosi Dayile and Kemang wa Lehulere, are invited to mend broken pieces of crockery laid out on a table. The wonky binding agents – wood glue, thread, string and sticky tape – don’t inspire much hope.

This has not dissuaded visitors to A4, which is funded by the Kirsh Charitable Foundation, from having a go. Their eccentric handiwork is displayed on two shelving cabinets.

Mend Piece dates from 1966, the same year Ono met English singer-songwriter John Lennon at her exhibition London. The work is on loan from an art collection owned by Vancouver real estate mogul Bob Rennie.