5 true-crime stories you won’t believe really happened

The multimillionaire property heir Robert Durst literally got away with murder in 2003, even after he admitted to shooting dead and then dismembering his neighbour Morris Black in 2001. As if that’s not weird enough, the murder occurred at a time when Durst was in disguise as a mute woman. Still can’t believe this all really happened? Wait for it – Durst was also a prime suspect in the execution-style killing of his best friend Susan Berman in her Beverly Hills home on Christmas Eve in 2000, and Durst’s wife, Kathie, disappeared without a trace in 1982.

The finale of this gob-smacking documentary series aired in the US in 2015. On the same day, Durst was arrested on the charge of murdering Berman. Pre-trial hearings were concluded last month and the trial is set to start in a year’s time, as Durst’s health continues to decline. To get an insight into the twisted mind of a murderer, watch The Jinx, the documentary that essentially prevented Durst from getting away with murder a second time. Watch now »