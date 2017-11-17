'The Man with the Iron Heart': this war film falls flat

HHhH, Laurent Binet's 2012 novel about the assassination of Nazi security chief Reinhard Heydrich, was critically well received for its breezy, self-reflexive and disarmingly humorous approach to its macabre subject matter.

Heydrich, the originator of several atrocious and murderous milestones in the Reich including Kristallnacht and the Final Solution, was neither charming nor likeable and his murder by members of the Czech Resistance was one of the more celebrated acts of opposition conducted during the war.

In The Man with the Iron Heart, French director Cédric Jimenez strips Binet's novel of its self-referential humour and splits the story into two sections - one focusing on Heydrich (Jason Clarke) and his rise through the ranks of the Nazi party and the other on Czech soldiers Jan Kubis (Jack O'Connell) and Jozef Gabcik (Jack Reynor) who are parachuted into Czechoslovakia and tasked with carrying out the assassination.

While there's plenty of dramatic potential in the story and Jimenez demonstrates a dramatic visual ability, the film suffers from a crisis of identity that's the result of forgoing the unique aspects of its source material in favour of a straight play that leaves you feeling it's not offering much in the way of a new take on an old story.

