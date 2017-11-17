What RuPaul's show has taught the world about drag queens

Only Mama Ru ever saw it coming. From birth she declared: "His name is RuPaul Andre Charles and he's gonna be a star, 'cause ain't another mother f**ker alive with a name like that!"

RuPaul has been a big name on the scene since Naomi Campbell started walking the runway, but in 2009 he changed drag forever.

At the time his show, RuPaul's Drag Race, had terrible tiny staging, fuzzy camera-work and only 8% of the pizzazz that it does now. When you squinted at the pixels forming the bald head of Ongina, a contestant in season 1, you couldn't imagine the show would become an Emmy-winning sensation that would change the world.

Yes the world. There is more to it than quirky catch phrases and gluing down your eyebrows. The term "drag" took root in the days of Shakespeare but the art form was practised before that.

In terms of the show, you can legitimately track how each season changed the art form. Season 1 allowed season 2 to happen and the sheer backlash of season 2's winner challenged the standard fishy drag stereotype of the day.

Fishy drag refers to drag queens who attempt to look convincingly feminine. The beauty queen make-up was being challenged and space was being made for the less typical queen. The deep-voiced beauty that was Raja, in turn, made space for someone more left of centre, a space filled by season 3 winner Sharon Needles.

Needles was the tipping point. After that, the weird kids were a little more accepted, more expression was allowed on stage and more acceptance seeped into the show and the outside world.