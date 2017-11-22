Durban's sexy new dance craze
The very idea of salsa dancing conjures up steamy evenings and sultry moves. Salsa is sexy, and the customers who pop in to Zack's restaurant on a Thursday evening agree.
"We come every week," says a middle-aged man, there with his partner. "We have a drink and watch the class. Some of the dancers really go for it."
Zack's, in Durban's Lilian Ngoyi Road, is the perfect venue for a salsa class. The dining tables in the large indoor space are pushed to the edges of the room, the folding glass doors leading to the veranda are opened wide, and from 6.30 to 9.30 the dancers are led by the throb of Afro-Cuban beats.
The classes are run by Tina Velkushanova, a Bulgarian who moved to Durban in 2012 to do her post-doctoral studies in research engineering.
Velkushanova has been dancing for almost 15 years and fell in love with salsa from the moment she went to her first lesson.
"It's the atmosphere and the social environment as much as the actual dancing. I got completely caught up. I've attended salsa congresses all over the world."
Salsa has taken the world by storm. It's big in Moscow, in Dubai and has a huge following in China. A mishmash of different dance types - rhumba, cumbia, guaracha and merengue - the word "salsa" is Spanish for "sauce", a hot, spicy combination of ingredients.
Unlike ballroom dancing, which is very strictly defined, and where people have only one partner, salsa has a structure but is very relaxedTina Velkushanova
It is also a dance that allows freedom. "Unlike ballroom dancing, which is very strictly defined, and where people have only one partner, salsa has a structure but is very relaxed," says Velkushanova.
When she arrived in Durban the salsa community was tiny and she pitched in, giving lessons. Today she is the principal of Durban Red Salsa and, with her team of six instructors, offers classes from beginner to intermediate, parties, corporate events and free socials.
"You don't need a partner - many people come alone. Some people have even met their life partners here."
Each month, on a Sunday afternoon, the team runs free outdoor salsa classes at the beachfront, in front of Suncoast Casino. Similar events are planned for Ushaka next year. "It's really growing," says Velkushanova.
"The last couple of parties we held had over 100 people on the dance floor. We even had a couple who came down from Johannesburg."
Ellena Leslie Smith and husband Mark joined Durban Red Salsa two months ago. They are competitive ballroom dancers.
"Salsa is more freestyle, less prescriptive," says Ellena, "We decided that we want to go to South America one day and we are not prepared to sit quietly and watch people dance. We want to join in."
The couple consider their weekly lessons a "date night".
"We leave the kids at home, meet other people, swop dancing partners, have a drink, a snack and a good time."
Students at Durban Red Salsa range from teenagers to the over-60s. Velkushanova says most people pick up the beginner steps within 15 minutes. "Later it becomes more technical but the passion drives it, and people even apply their own spice, their own moves.
"It's a happy, friendly event. In all my years I've never seen anyone have a fight at a salsa evening."
• For more information on Durban Red Salsa, phone 076-356-5380.
• This article originally appeared in The Times
