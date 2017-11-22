Durban's sexy new dance craze

The very idea of salsa dancing conjures up steamy evenings and sultry moves. Salsa is sexy, and the customers who pop in to Zack's restaurant on a Thursday evening agree.

"We come every week," says a middle-aged man, there with his partner. "We have a drink and watch the class. Some of the dancers really go for it."

Zack's, in Durban's Lilian Ngoyi Road, is the perfect venue for a salsa class. The dining tables in the large indoor space are pushed to the edges of the room, the folding glass doors leading to the veranda are opened wide, and from 6.30 to 9.30 the dancers are led by the throb of Afro-Cuban beats.