The war against outdated beauty ideals is far from won

ONE 'PERFECT' PLUS-SIZE MODEL ISN'T ENOUGH: YOLISA QUNTA

I grew up in the era of the iconic supermodels: Cindy, Naomi, Linda, Claudia and Helena would strut the runway, dominate magazine covers and smoulder in George Michael music videos.

As the definition of beauty in the 1980s, they were identical in body: impossibly tall and thin. We mere mortals were acutely aware that we would never look like that, so westayed in our lanes and admired them from afar.

A few years after that, drives for diversity led to the runway debut of Sophie Dahl in 1997. The press lauded her more “realistic body type” and she landed some lucrative contracts. While she was not as slim, she was just as tall as regular models — so, not scoring many diversity points there, then.

Fast forward to the present day — where social media has done a lot to bring body positivity to the fore. Turning the lens on themselves, advocates of the cause promote embracing body types of all sizes, without shaming anyone.

With viral hashtags and beautifully shot images, the movement thrives online. In themainstream media, though, it’s a different story. The current crop of top models has the same body types as that of 20 years ago.