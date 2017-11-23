Curvy girls can sell lingerie too: plus-size model recreates Victoria's Secret ads

While the Victoria’s Secret’s lingerie show is being criticised for looking more hopelessly out of date than ever in the wake of Weinstein, plus-size model Tabria Majors was creating her own version of the show on Instagram.

The curvy model made headlines when she recreated several Victoria’s Secret campaign photos. The point of the shoot, according to Majors, was to “revisit the conversation of average-sized women being represented in mainstream media”.

She stripped down to her undies — the ones the Angels wore — to show that all body types deserve to be celebrated.

She wrote on Instagram: “Just paying homage to a few of my favourite pics/outfits from VS here and showing that curvy girls can rock (and sell) lingerie just as well as straight size models.”

Here are some of the shots she posted on her Instagram account: